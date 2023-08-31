27-year-old Tottenham player’s agent now in London to negotiate deal for him to leave

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez’s agent is now in London to negotiate a deal for him to join Monaco.

Di Marzio took to X on Thursday morning and shared an update on Sanchez’s future.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs all summer but has become an important part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad during the early stages of the season.

The 27-year-old started Tottenham’s League Cup clash against Fulham on Tuesday evening and seems to be Postecoglou’s preferred back-up option to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Spurs have been weighing up the idea of using Sanchez as part of a deal to sign Brennan Johnson.

But Di Marzio claims Sanchez’s agent is currently trying to push through a move to Monaco.

Monaco in talks with Sanchez

Di Marzio took to social media this morning and stated that Sanchez’s agent is currently in London.

His agent is currently negotiating a transfer to the Ligue 1 outfit, with Monaco also pushing to sign the centre-back.

Sanchez has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Spurs after joining the club back in 2017.

It feels like the right time for the Columbian defender to move on, but Spurs will have to line up a replacement.

With Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier both facing uncertain futures at the club, Tottenham could be left alarmingly short of options at centre-back.

Nevertheless, Tottenham look likely to offload at least one central defender before tomorrow’s deadline and Sanchez is arguably their most valuable asset.