‘Discussed’: Tottenham could offer 27-year-old in swap deal to sign £55m player – journalist

Tottenham are interested in signing Brennan Johnson, but with a potential £55m pricetag attached, this is an expensive deal to do.

Indeed, while Johnson is a talented player, that is a lot of money for someone who has just a single Premier League season under their belt.

Luckily, Tottenham can be quite creative when it comes to negotiating a transfer, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Debrief, there has been some discussion about a potential swap deal here.

According to Jacobs, Davinson Sanchez’s name has come up in early discussions here as a part of a cash-plus-player deal that could see Forest get the Colombian in exchange for Johnson.

Jacobs shared what he knows about this deal.

“This one is a difficult deal to pull off and the reason for that is that Forest are looking for £50m or even £55m. Davinson Sanchez has been discussed in early talks as a part of a cash-plus-player deal. That is going to be one to watch between now and the end of the window,” Jacobs said.

Swap deals are very rare in football, but, for once, this is a deal that could actually work for all parties.

Nottingham Forest have a glaring weakness in their squad at centre-back. With all due respect to Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall, they were both at Forest when they were a mid-table Championship club.

The east Midlands outfit need to upgrade on that front, and while Sanchez hasn’t pulled up any trees at Spurs, he’s a competent player at this level who could be just what the doctor ordered at the City Ground.

Whether or not Forest go for this type of deal remains to be seen, but, in our view, this is a swap deal that does make some sort of sense.