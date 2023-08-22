27-year-old Tottenham player is not happy after what Ange Postecoglou has done, he could leave now

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly unhappy due to a lack of minutes during the early stages of the season.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, which claims that Ange Postecoglou has asked Lo Celso to stay at Spurs.

Tottenham have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season after picking up a draw at Brentford and a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s midfield three of Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr all shined against United, with the latter bagging his first goal for the club.

But Giovani Lo Celso is yet to feature under Postecoglou after enjoying a brilliant pre-season.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The 27-year-old netted twice in three friendlies over the summer and despite suggestions he was set to leave, Postecoglou admitted he really likes the player.

Yet, a fresh report from Spain claims there could be yet another twist in Lo Celso’s future due to his lack of minutes so far this season.

Lo Celso unhappy with game time at Tottenham

Estadio Deportivo claims that Lo Celso looked set to leave Tottenham after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal.

But Postecoglou asked him to stay and gave him plenty of minutes during pre-season.

With a move to Barcelona seemingly off the cards, Lo Celso was ready to battle for his place at Spurs.

Yet, the outlet notes that he is ‘not at all happy’ with how the first two weeks of the season have panned out.

The next few games before the window closes could prove crucial in terms of Lo Celso’s future, especially as the extent of James Maddison’s foot injury remains unclear.

Nevertheless, the midfielder could still push for an exit if he doesn’t get an opportunity before deadline day.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It would be a shame to see Lo Celso head out the door after such a promising pre-season under Postecoglou.

The Argentine seems like a good fit for the Aussie’s system and despite not featuring in the first two games, it’s still early days.

At this point, Postecoglou seems reluctant to play both Maddison and Lo Celso alongside each other. But that could change over the course of the season as Postecoglou settles into life as a Premier League manager.