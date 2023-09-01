27-year-old Everton player is about to leave, will be at another club’s training ground

Everton star Alex Iwobi is now about to leave the club with Fulham expecting him at their training ground today.

Sky Sports reporter James Lewer shared the update live from Motspur Park ahead of a busy day of business for both clubs.

Fulham are hoping that their deadline day isn’t tinged with disappointment as Bayern Munich continue to chase Joao Palhinha.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Portuguese player is by far their best player and it would be a huge loss should he leave.

Everton are also hoping to do some business of their own but need to move players on first.

Alex Iwobi heading out of the door at Everton to join Fulham might allow them to bring in some players of their own.

They need to find a way to score goals although new signing Beto might end up being their saviour in that respect.

Everton star Iwobi heading to Fulham

Reporting live from Fulham’s training ground, Lewer said: “Alex Iwobi is one player we are expecting to be at Fulham’s training ground today, to complete his move from Everton.

“That is the closest one and maybe the first one through the door today.”

With just one year left on his contract, it’s no surprise that Everton have allowed Iwobi to join Fulham.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Both teams could be down at the bottom of the table this season so strengthening a rival might not be the best idea.

However, Everton simply need to find a way to raise funds in order to make improvements of their own.