Everton now close to selling ‘extraordinary’ player for £20m, they need to raise funds

Fulham are now closing in on the signing of Everton’s Alex Iwobi and the two clubs are now nearing an agreement for a deal.

That’s according to the MailOnline who share that the fee for Iwobi is likely to be around £20m.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The report says that Everton would be reluctant to lose Iwobi but the funds raised would allow them extra room to manoeuvre in the final hours of the window.

Everton reportedly still want to bolster their attack and defence.

Of course any deal would see Alex Iwobi reunited with his old boss Marco Silva.

The two worked with each other when Silva was in charge of Everton.

It does seem a risk for Everton to sell a key player so late on in the window, and fans will be hoping the club have someone lined up.

Iwobi now only has one year left on his contract, seemingly another factor in the side deciding to sell now.

Fans will at least be relieved to see new signing Beto off the mark last night.

Their new striker took his chance well at Doncaster Rovers shortly after coming on as substitute.

Fulham and Everton are close to an Iwobi agreement

Iwobi of course didn’t feature for Everton in last night’s late win owing to a hamstring injury.

Therefore his last appearance for the club may have been in their 4-0 away loss to Aston Villa.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

At 27-years-old Fulham will still hope that Iwobi may have some of his best years ahead.

And it does seem a curious decision that Everton may deem Iwobi as surplus to requirements.

‘Extraordinary’ Iwobi has been such a dependable figure at the club in recent years.

Iwobi has maintained a strong level of performance even in periods of Everton’s form suffering.

And with an agreement seemingly nearing with Fulham, Everton will need to replace Iwobi fast.

Perhaps Sean Dyche is targeting a profile more directly suited to his philosophy.