Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski thinks he’s spotted a sign that means he’s going to start scoring again soon.

Kulusevski was speaking to Football London after Tottenham’s most recent friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.

It was Tottenham’s first outing at their home ground this summer as they greeted Ange Postecoglou for the first time.

However, much of the singing from the fans was directed at Harry Kane amid intense speculation surrounding his future.

Right now, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll stay this summer after Spurs turned down another bid from Bayern Munich.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The 30-year-old staying at the club would be a huge boost to their prospects this season and would benefit his teammates.

One Spurs player who will definitely be keen for Kane to stay is Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham would have been relying on Kulusevski scoring more goals in the upcoming campaign if Kane departed.

The Swedish international is confident that’s going to happen anyway, but Kane staying at Spurs takes some of that pressure off him.

Kulusevski thinks he’ll be scoring more goals for Tottenham this season

Asked about the role he’s going to play under Ange Postecoglou, Kulusevski said: “I know exactly what he wants from me.

“He wants me to attack the box much more when the balls are on the side and when I have the ball just go all the time and don’t care if I lose it. Just keep going.

“I always have a target but I just to play the game on the right and then everything will come.

“Today I did two assists: I’m very happy because usually when I start making those, the goals come after. So, I’m very satisfied.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The £26m winger was a creative force when he first joined the club from Juventus 18 months ago.

Kulusevski was brilliant, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 18 appearances, filling Tottenham fans with hope that he was going to be a game-changing addition.

Injuries and a drop-in form saw him struggle to find the same rhythm last year.

However, plenty of Spurs players didn’t play their best football last season and will be looking to rectify that under Postecoglou.

His attacking style of play should really suit the 23-year-old this season.