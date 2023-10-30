£26m Tottenham player says he wants his starting place back now

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has now been discussing his ambition of winning a starting role back under Ange Postecoglou.

Royal was speaking to Brazilian outlet R7 and was asked how he feels about being Pedro Porro’s back up at Tottenham this season.

The defender replied gracefully, citing his team first, but did admit that he wants to regain his starting spot.

Royal said: “I started the season very well, as first-choice right-back.

“I even scored in my first game, in the draw against Brentford.

“I’m completely professional, it’s a healthy competition, which we enjoy.

“Even though I don’t play all the time, I come in strong and, when the coach needs me, he can always count on me.

“My ambition is to regain my position and keep Tottenham at the top of the table, which I believe this season we have a great chance of staying in the title race.”

Of course, as he mentioned, Royal did look like he’d be a starter under Postecoglou at Tottenham this season.

Destiny Udogie had just arrived, and Pedro Porro had just had a tough first campaign.

Royal is determined to win his Tottenham place back under Postecoglou

Despite his selection in pre-season, Royal was quickly moved to the bench when the season began.

And although he’s proved a very useful player, few could argue with that decision.

Udogie and Porro could both be competing for the title of ‘most improved player’ at Spurs this season.

And even when Udogie was missing through injury on Friday, it was Ben Davies that came in.

Understandable given £26m Royal isn’t naturally a left-sided player, but he will have been disappointed nonetheless.

Either way, Royal has a big job on his hands to usurp Pedro Porro in the Tottenham XI under Postecoglou this season.

But it’s actually another position in the back line that is being questioned today.

Pundit Mark Schwarzer has now admitted that he still has doubts over Guglielmo Vicario at Spurs.

Schwarzer recognised a strong start by the Italian but still wasn’t sure how he would fare long-term.