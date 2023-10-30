Despite his generally positive start to the season, Mark Schwarzer still has his doubts regarding Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham Hotspur.

Schwarzer was speaking on the ‘Mark and Phil’s Derby Adventures’ podcast and said that he still wasn’t sold on Vicario.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The former Premier League keeper did say that the £17m Italian had started well, but he wants to see a bigger sample size across the season.

Schwarzer said he still had doubts whether Vicario was the right keeper for Tottenham.

He said: “Look, I think he’s done really well, I really do.

“I think he’s done really, really well. I want to see how it goes on further into the season.

“I hold my hands up, yes, so far, he’s done well but there are still question marks in my head about whether or he is the right goalkeeper for them moving forward.

“At the moment yes, it’s all positive, all working fine for him.

“I’m not quite sure just yet, but he has had a good start to the season.”

Schwarzer still isn’t completely sold on Vicario at Tottenham

These comments will probably come as a bit of a surprise for the Spurs faithful.

Ange Postecoglou seems to be very happy with how his number one has started the season, especially given Vicario has stood big in recent games.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

And whilst one pundit in Schwarzer has his doubts, another in Robbie Mustoe is suggesting that Vicario is underrated at Tottenham.

Of course, the truth will only be known as the season goes on.

However, Vicario has certainly done enough thus far to suggest that he can be a success.

And fans may feel that Tottenham will have to put up with similar scrutiny throughout the season.

Opposition fans and pundits will all be waiting for this Spurs team to slip up, but if so, they’ve been disappointed thus far.

Postecoglou’s side passed another difficult test at Selhurst Park this weekend and do look like the real deal.