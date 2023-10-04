£26m player says he dreamed of playing for Arsenal or Real Madrid growing up

After beating Arsenal last night, Lens centre-back Kevin Danso has now admitted he dreams of playing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Danso was speaking to L’Equipe before the tie with The Gunners and admitted that Arsenal were his dream team in England.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Moreover, the former Southampton defender name checked Barcelona and Real Madrid as other ideal moves.

Danso said: “Yes of course [it’s a dream to play in the Premier League].

“When you’re young and in England, you only think about the Premier League. That was it, Barcelona, ​​Real or Bayern, given my origins.

“And if I could have, for one of my brothers, it would have been Arsenal.

“He even always wanted me to support them, even though I was a [Manchester] United fan like my big brother.”

As mentioned, Austria international Danso did start out his career in England.

The defender began his early days in Reading’s academy before playing in Germany for several years where he then made the switch to France.

Now thriving for Lens, 25-year-old Danso seemingly does have a big move on the horizon, especially after impressing against Arsenal.

Arsenal may well have scouted Danso among others for Lens last night

According to Foot Mercato, it was actually Italian side Napoli that made a move for Danso this summer.

But the Serie A champions fell short of Danso’s £26m asking price.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Another Lens player who will be attracting attention is Elye Wahi, a player both Tottenham and Arsenal were linked with this summer.

And the 20-year-old striker showed all of his ability against Mikel Arteta’s side in the Champions League last night.

Alongside Danso, Wahi inspired a famous 2-1 win over Arsenal, one sure to cause a inquest for The Gunners.

Arsenal have been linked with a centre-back for the coming summer, Ousmane Diomande, a name which keeps resurfacing.

But perhaps Arsenal may now take a closer look at the likes of Danso given how difficult they found it to break down the Lens back line.