‘Dominant’ 19-year-old Arsenal target is now named as fifth best prospect in the world

Arsenal target and Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has now been named as the fifth best young prospect in the world.

That’s according to Scouted’s Scouted50 which lists the next 50 breakout talents to watch across this new season.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting’s Diomande was ranked in fifth place among some lofty talents, and that goes some way to explain why Arsenal are so interested.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the defender whom he faced in the Europa League last season.

Moreover, Arsenal have now been linked with a move for Sporting’s Diomande next summer.

Scouted’s list also provided a brief summary of each of the players included.

And it was very complimentary of Diomande.

Scouted said: “He ticks the boxes of the extreme demands elite teams now place on their centre-backs.



“He’s big and fast, a dominant defender in duels and solid in the air, calm and confident in possession, as well as remarkably two-footed on the ball.

“The Ivorian will be Sporting’s next big sale to the elite of the elite.”

A report that seemingly could have been written by Arteta himself.

Sporting’s Diomande has already shown Arsenal his talent at the Emirates

It was previously reported that Arsenal had been prepared to pay £30m for Diomande in the summer.

However, that same information suggests that Sporting would rather point towards a release clause in the defender’s contract at £69m.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And although that’s a huge sum, it could be the reality of the transfer market these days.

Mikel Arteta’s team did make considerable strides in tailoring their defensive options this year.

Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding all left the side permanently.

Moreover, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares both left on loan.

Perhaps these deals could be paving the way for Arsenal to make a significant bid to Sporting next summer for Diomande.