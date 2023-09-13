£26m Liverpool target was on fire for his country again last night

Liverpool target Eljif Elmas was once again on top form for North Macedonia last night in a convincing 2-0 win against Malta.

The Napoli midfielder was reported to be a target for Liverpool this summer as part of their considerable midfield revamp.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has become a crucial part of Napoli’s title winning side and is replicating that form at international level as well.

Sofascore credited Elmas with a 7.5 rating last night and along with his goal the midfielder had 80% pass completion and 55 touches.

A performance that would certainly impress Liverpool’s scouts if they are still watching.

Although interest in Elmas may now be put at the back of the queue, given all the options that were eventually signed, it’ll be hard to ignore his progress.

Liverpool were said to be prepared to offer £26m for Macedonia’s Elmas but Napoli quickly ended negotiations.

And it would now seem that Liverpool are considering improvements in a different part of their squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were today linked with a move for Ajax’s 17-year-old Jorrel Hato.

Liverpool target Elmas was on top form for North Macedonia

Given the departures at Ajax this season Hato has now started every game at centre-back thus far.

Something that is reportedly catching the eye of the Liverpool manager.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And if a move for Macedonia’s Elmas is now potentially being put on the back-burner, Liverpool’s interest in Hato isn’t it.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for the 17-year-old in the coming transfer windows.



It’s clear that Klopp’s side will now undergo a period of rejuvenation, a move that seems timely in a season outside of the Champions League.

And although a move for Elmas now seems unlikely, Hato could be an excellent candidate for Liverpool moving forwards.

The Ajax centre-back looks to be the next star of a coveted academy, and will hope to follow a similar path to Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch.