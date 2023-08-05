£26m Liverpool target actually has his eye on a move to Bayern Munich

Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat this summer but he could yet end up elsewhere in Europe.

Amrabat is being heavily linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United. It comes after his starring role for both Morocco and then Fiorentina in the 22/23 season.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The ‘absolutely brilliant‘ Amrabat is believed to be open to moving to the Premier League if a deal is agreed.

However, according to German football expert Florian Plettenberg, Amrabat could end up signing for Bayern Munich.

Taking to his X account, Plettenberg has claimed that Amrabat’s reps are keeping a close eye on the situation at Bayern. With Thomas Tuchel keen on a new defensive midfielder, Amrabat would be open to filling the void.

Amrabat is expected to command a fee of around £26m if Fiorentina are to sell.

Both United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation but, as yet, haven’t put a bid in.

Someone needs to sign Sofyan Amrabat

There’s a lot to be said for top players in Europe. Especially midfielders who can obviously do the business.

Sofyan Amrabat has proven at two high levels he can indeed do the job. And with that in mind, someone really needs to ensure they’re signing him.

For Liverpool, it definitely seems a no-brainer deal. Yes, we know they want Romeo Lavia but Amrabat can offer much of what Fabinho did before he left.

If Liverpool do let this one slip and Amrabat succeeds elsewhere, then questions will be raised, for sure.