Tottenham Hotspur are now being linked with Sofyan Amrabat once again.

Links between Spurs and the Morocco international midfielder actually go back a number of years.

Now, with the summer transfer window under way, Tottenham have apparently rekindled their interest in Amrabat.

According to Labaro Viola, Tottenham are one of the clubs who have been in touch over the Fiorentina ace.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport has provided another update on Amrabat, mentioning Spurs and several other clubs.

They claim that Tottenham are ‘attentive’ to the 26-year-old, alongside Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona appear to be the frontrunners for Amrabat, but things aren’t particularly straightforward on that front.

As per the report, the Blaugrana haven’t decided whether to move for him.

Fiorentina apparently want €30million (£26million) plus bonuses, and Barca reportedly deem that a high figure.

Although Barca are Amrabat’s first choice, his objective is now to leave the club as soon as possible, added the report.

‘Mightily impressive’

Amrabat would be a decent shout for Tottenham. He is in his prime, and has proven himself for club and country.

He helped Fiorentina reach the Europa Conference League final last season.

Meanwhile, Amrabat helped steer Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals at the end of last year.

Indeed, Football Transfers described him as the ‘World Cup’s best midfielder’.

They wrote: ‘Amrabat has been arguably the best central midfielder at the 2022 World Cup.

‘And the key player for a Morocco team that have stunned everyone in reaching the semi-finals.

‘He produced world-class displays in the victories over Belgium in the groups, Spain in the last-16 and Portugal in the quarter-final.

‘His partnership with another breakout star in Azzedine Ounahi has been mightily impressive.’

Amrabat seems like he’d be a good upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park for Tottenham.