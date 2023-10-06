26-year-old Tottenham star spotted limping in training ahead of Luton Town clash

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison was spotted limping in training yesterday ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Luton Town tomorrow.

It must be a great time to be a Spurs fan now. Ange Postecoglou seems to have revolutionised the club, all the players are playing well, and a win tomorrow will see Tottenham go to the top of the Premier League table. Everything’s great at the moment, but seeing Maddison in pain yesterday is a big worry.

James Maddison spotted limping in Tottenham training

Tottenham signed James Maddison from Leicester City in the summer, and he is arguably their best player now.

The Englishman has been fantastic for Spurs since the start of the season. He has scored two goals and provided four assists in his first seven league games, and there’s a big chance his tally will go up when his side take on Luton tomorrow.

However, everyone who watched Tottenham’s behind-the-scenes training video on YouTube is seriously concerned about Maddison’s fitness.

Towards the end of the video (05:13), the 26-year-old can be seen limping. It appears that he is in pain, and that’s not a good sight at all.

After Manor Solomon’s injury, the last thing Spurs fans want to see now is Maddison missing games. Postecoglou will face the media today and we should get an update then.

However, in his Instagram Story yesterday, Maddison posted a picture of himself and Micky van de Ven with the caption: “Smiling through the pain.” That suggests it’s nothing serious and he should be fine for the game tomorrow.

He’s Spurs’ most important player

Tottenham have a number of top-quality players at the moment, but we think Maddison is the most important one of them all.

Spurs have needed a brilliant attacking midfielder since Christian Eriksen left the club. For one reason or another, they just refused to sign one over the last few windows.

Ange Postecoglou made a new number 10 his priority as soon as he came in, and Maddison was brought in for £40 million (Sky Sports), which is an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

As integral as Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are, we just don’t think Tottenham would be this good if Maddison wasn’t there.

Spurs fans will be hoping he’ll be fit for the game tomorrow.