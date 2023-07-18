Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has scored an outrageous goal in training as their pre-season tour in Australia gets underway.

Tottenham released a video on their YouTube channel of the squad getting to work Down Under.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has just a few weeks left to get his side ready before the Premier League kicks off.

He’s given plenty of players a second chance to impress this summer after they were sent out on loan.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon have been reintegrated back into the squad for now.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Another player looking to make a good first impression is Richarlison.

The 26-year-old arrived for big money last summer but struggled to live up to expectations.

He picked up more bookings for celebrating disallowed goals than he actually scored league goals.

However, Richarlison showed he knows where the goal is in training with a fantastic finish.

He gave new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario no chance in their small-sided game.

Richarlison scores incredible training ground goal

In the clip shared on Tottenham’s YouTube, Eric Dier floats a ball into the six-yard box and Richarlison watches it over his shoulder and scores an impressive scissor kick past Guglielmo Vicario.

In the background, someone can be heard shouting ‘Vamos’ after the Brazilian’s brilliant goal.

Richarlison needs to have a better campaign this year after struggling to make his mark in his first 12 months at Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou tends to play an attacking 4-3-3 with a centre-forward that floats around the box.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Kane is going to be his starting striker as long as he’s still at the club, but the role may actually suit Richarlison better.

He could be tasked with replacing England’s all-time top scorer if he does depart, although that seems unlikely.

Richarlison will be hoping his brilliant training ground goal caught Postecoglou’s attention yesterday.

He will likely have to prove himself from the bench when the season begins unless he can play to his full potential in pre-season.