The prospect of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is very real this summer.

Indeed, with Real Madrid and Manchester United both strongly linked, there’s a feeling that Kane, with one year left on his contract, has never been closer to leaving Spurs.

Of course, if Tottenham were to lose Kane, they would need to replace him in their starting XI. After all, he played in all 38 of Spurs’ Premier League games last season.

According to David Ornstein, speaking on the Five YouTube channel, Spurs may replace Kane with an in-house solution, with the journalist stating that he’s heard that Richarlison could be promoted to be Spurs’ first-choice striker if Kane were indeed to leave the club.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Richarlison to replace Kane

Ornstein shared what he knows about Spurs’ striker plans.

“I do sense from conversations that they would look, if he were to go, to promote Richarlison into that main role because he does lead the line in the Brazil national team. People may turn their noses up at that fact because of his goalscoring record at Tottenham so far, but they bought him for big money and they may use him in a central role and make more signings in the position he was in at the secondary level,” Ornstein said.

Not enough

Now, we’re not saying that Richarlison is a bad striker, but you have to be incredibly naïve if you plan on replacing the greatest goalscorer this country has ever seen with a player who scored one Premier League goal last season.

Yes, Richarlison has a lot to his game and is a very hard worker, but the main thing you need to replace if you’re losing Kane is goals, and sadly, the Brazilian just doesn’t score enough.

Who knows? Maybe the Brazilian can prove us all wrong if he’s given a regular starting spot in a top six side, but after so many years in England without a 20-goal season under his belt, it’s hard to see Richarlison suddenly becoming a Golden Boot contender overnight.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images