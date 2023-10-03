Bournemouth’s manager says he noticed three Arsenal players were amazing at pressing on Saturday

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was very impressed with the way Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side pressed his side on Saturday.

The Spaniard praised this Arsenal team for their work off the ball in their 4-0 win on the South coast.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Iraola was speaking via The Athletic and named three players who stood out in particular under Arteta at Arsenal.

He said: “They are a very good team out of possession.

“[Martin] Odegaard, [Kai] Havertz and [Declan] Rice are all very good in the press, duels and second balls.

“It gives them strength in the midfield to recover high and attack from there as they have very good wingers to make the difference.”

Of course, this does bode very well with Arsenal now anticipating a visit from Manchester City on the weekend.

Arsenal are currently in France ready to face Lens in the Champions League but there will definitely be an eye on Sunday already.

And whilst Mikel Arteta’s side have been slightly less efficient in their creativity this year, they clearly are still pressing very well.

A key part of the mantra under the Spaniard.

Iraola was full of admiration for Arteta’s Arsenal project

It will certainly be interesting for Arsenal fans to hear Iraola name-check Kai Havertz in particular.

Although Odegaard and Rice’s starts are nailed down against City, there’s no guarantees for Havertz.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images



With Thomas Partey back fit, Arteta may be tempted to deploy Rice further forwards on the left side of midfield to replace Havertz.

However, the German was a stand out performer against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield a few months ago.

Arteta may not want to disrupt Havertz’s progress at Arsenal, particularly after his showing that garnered praise from Iraola.

Perhaps Havertz starting the game as a centre-forward is a realistic option, as he did at Wembley.

Mikel Arteta will surely have a surprise or two up his sleeve, but first, there’s business to take care of in Lens.