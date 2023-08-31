Journalist Paul Brown claims Jota would be ‘excited’ to reunite with Ange Postecoglou, but Tottenham Hotspur aren’t pushing to sign him.

Postecoglou worked with Jota during their time at Celtic together, with the duo both leaving Glasgow over the summer.

Jota secured a switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad last month as he made the £25 million move from Celtic Park.

The 24-year-old starred under Postecoglou in Scotland, but he could already be on the move once again this summer.

Photo by Abdul Ghani Bashir Issa/MB Media/Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min claimed just last week that Spurs have been alerted to the availability of Jota.

But Brown claims that while Jota is keen to link up with Postecoglou once again, Tottenham are yet to firm up any interest.

Jota would love to work with Postecoglou

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown claimed Jota would be ‘excited’ by the prospect of reuniting with Postecoglou.

“I understand why the link is made, and I’m sure that Jota would be quite excited by the prospect of being reunited with Postecoglou,” the journalist said.

“The two of them know each other very well, and I guess he would fit the system quite well. But it doesn’t seem like, from Spurs’ point of view, they’re pushing very hard to get him.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jota has made four appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season and found the back of the net on one occasion.

He enjoyed a brilliant campaign last time out as he helped Celtic and Postecoglou seal the domestic treble.

Indeed, he managed 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions and he’s a player that would instantly fit into Postecoglou’s system at Tottenham.

But the fact that Spurs are yet to move for the Portuguese winger would indicate that Postecoglou is less keen than Jota on a reunion.