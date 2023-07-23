£25m Liverpool player has decided to follow Henderson and Fabinho out the door

It’s certainly been quite the summer at Liverpool already with transfer activity exceeding that of even the most optimistic of Reds fans.

Early incomings like Dominiki Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were greeted with delight from the Liverpool fans.

However, since then, outgoings have dominated proceedings in a surprising way. Fabinho is off to Saudi Arabia, and he is set to be followed by Jordan Henderson, who is set to be announced as an El-Ettifaq player soon.

And following Henderson and Fabinho out of the Anfield exit door could be another midfielder. This time, Spanish star, Thiago.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, Thiago has decided that the best course of action for him is to end his time in Liverpool. The former Barcelona man is holding onto a glimmer of hope of a return to the Nou Camp. However, it seems unlikely.

Thiago’s time in Liverpool has been hampered by a number of injury problems. Still, he has been regarded as a key player for Jurgen Klopp and the German coach will not want to see another midfielder leave.

FSG are expected to back Klopp further with new signings. If Thiago leaves as well, that’s yet another new face to fund.

Thiago needs to leave Liverpool

It just hasn’t worked out as well as he’d have liked, in all honesty. Despite some good moments and some big performances, injuries have ruined things a bit.

Thiago was a good signing at £25m for Liverpool but it does seem like he’d be best off moving on now.

A move to Barca seems unlikely, despite his wishes. Weirdly, of the three midfielders mentioned as leaving, he is the one who’d you have expected to get an offer from Saudi.

Thiago leaving will leave another void to fill for Klopp. Liverpool, then, are far from done in this window.