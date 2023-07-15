‘On Gerrard’s list’: After Henderson, Gerrard now wants to sign £30m player Liverpool sold – journalist

The Saudi Arabian recruitment drive is continuing, and this week, Liverpool have been at the centre of a number of these stories.

Indeed, club legend Steven Gerrard is looking to raid the Reds by signing Jordan Henderson in a mega-money deal, and he’s not the only player with Anfield connections that Gerrard wants to sign.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Gerrard is also keen to sign both Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho – two players the Anfield faithful will remember very fondly from their time on Merseyside.

Gerrard wants Liverpool reunions

Bailey spoke about Mane and Coutinho.

“It’s one of a few players they want. Sadio Mane is on Gerrard’s list as well as well as Coutinho, he’s really getting this Liverpool band back together. Why not? He did hint at this in his unveiling, he wanted to create a family feel and he knows these players well,” Bailey said.

In all honesty, at this point in his career a move to Saudi Arabia makes the world of sense for someone like Philippe Coutinho, but it would be a huge shame to see Sadio Mane move to the Gulf.

The Senegalese forward didn’t have the best season at Bayern Munich, but let’s not forget, just 12 months ago he was finishing second in the Ballon d’Or voting after nearly leading Liverpool to a quadruple.

The best players in the world should be playing in the best leagues in the world, and it would be a real shame to see Mane’s career at the top level cut short for a move to Saudi Arabia.