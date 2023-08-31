£25m Aston Villa player could still leave before the deadline, he’s played in every game this season

Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne could still leave before tomorrow’s deadline, despite starting in every game under Unai Emery so far this season.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that there remains a possibility of Villa signing a new left-back.

Villa have got off to a flyer this season after suffering a humiliating opening day defeat at Newcastle.

Emery’s side have picked up three consecutive wins since and have been scoring goals for fun.

One man who has played a key role for the Villains so far is Lucas Digne, who has stepped into the side in the absence of Alex Moreno.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The 30-year-old has started in every single game and racked up four assists in the process.

But amid links with a possible switch to Saudi Arabia, it seems Digne could still head out the door before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Digne could still leave Villa

The Daily Mail reports that signing a new left-back is still a possibility for Villa, with Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna heavily linked.

As a result, Digne could still leave Villa Park before tomorrow’s deadline.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Digne has been a standout performer for the Villains so far this season and has provided a real threat down the left-hand side.

It would be a surprise to see the £25 million man depart over the next couple of days as he’s proving to be a capable option for Emery.

Nevertheless, If Villa were to receive a decent offer for the Frenchman and have a replacement lined up, it’s a move that could make sense.

Moreno is likely to come straight back into Emery’s side upon his return and Digne may not be content with being a back-up option to the Spaniard.