£25m Arsenal man on standby to face Brighton after late fitness test revealed











Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is on standby to face Brighton this weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko facing a late fitness test.

Zinchenko was initially expected to miss the rest of the season completely. However, he has been spotted in training this weekend, raising hopes he might well feature against the Seagulls.

But according to The Express, there is still a big doubt over Zinchenko.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tierney to replace Zinchenko

The Express reports how Zinchenko’s appearance in training has indeed fuelled talk that he might play this weekend.

But they also claim that as it stands, Tierney is still expected to make the starting XI ahead of the Ukrainian left-footer.

Zinchenko is set to undertake a very late fitness test tomorrow. But Tierney is still expected to get the nod as Mikel Arteta looks to manage the rest of the season.

Tierney is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. After falling down the pecking order, a number of teams are believed to be keen on signing the Scottish left-back.

Signed from Celtic for £25m, Tierney will be hoping to use the final few games of the season to impress. If anything, it could be a way for him to put himself in the shop window.

TBR’s View: Big chance to impress

It’s good news for Arsenal that Zinchenko doesn’t appear to be as injured as first thought. That will inspire hope that he can play in the final few games if needed.

For Tierney, this could be a big old chance. He can look to show Arteta what he’s been missing and at the same time, show onlooking clubs what he’s all about.

The Scot has been a good signing for Arsenal. The arrival of Zinchenko has simply changed the game a bit.

This weekend, then, could well give Tierney the final chance to put in a solid performance in Arsenal colours.

Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images