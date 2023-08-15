25-year-old player Liverpool target sends message to Moises Caicedo after he joins Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has snubbed Liverpool and joined Chelsea, and reported Reds target Pervis Estupinan has sent him a message on Instagram.

The transfer saga involving the midfielder was incredible, wasn’t it? It really did look like Liverpool had got their man, but it was Mauricio Pochettino’s side who got it done in the end.

Estupinan, who Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been linked with, is delighted for Caicedo.

Liverpool target Pervis Estupinan sends message to Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo became the most expensive British transfer in history yesterday after Chelsea completed the move to sign him.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international cost the Blues an eye-watering £115 million (Sky Sports). That is an outrageous amount of money for someone who has only played 53 times in England, but that’s how football works these days.

Chelsea are delighted to have him, Brighton were happy to sell him for that price, and the player appears to have secured what he says is his dream move.

That’s just great news for all parties involved, but Liverpool and their supporters will be absolutely furious that things have turned out this way.

The Reds have to dive into the market again for more new additions, and one player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Pervis Estupinan.

The Brighton defender congratulated Caicedo on his move yesterday.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Many blessings my little brother, the Moi!”

The Reds want to sign him

Football Transfers revealed last week that Liverpool are interested in signing Pervis Estupinan from Brighton.

The Ecuador international had an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League last season. He played a key part in helping Brighton finish in one of the European places, and he seems to have caught Klopp’s eye.

The report claims the German is a huge fan of the defender and views him as the eventual heir to Andy Robertson’s throne at left-back at Anfield.

A deal to sign him from Brighton, however, will not be easy this month.