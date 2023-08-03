25-year-old Arsenal player thinks Bukayo Saka encouraged Mikel Arteta to sign him

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has suggested that Bukayo Saka encouraged Mikel Arteta to sign him.

Ramsdale was writing for The Players’ Tribune and spoke about how he ended up joining Arsenal.

He admits there was some scepticism surrounding his move in 2021 for a fee that could rise to £30m.

Bernd Leno was Arsenal’s number one at the time and Emi Martinez had only departed a year before and was thriving at Aston Villa.

However, a terrible start to the season saw Aaron Ramsdale get his chance against West Brom in the EFL Cup and he hasn’t looked back since.

Ramsdale has now suggested that Bukayo Saka may have played a role in him joining Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka may only be 21 but is already one of Arsenal’s most important players and is mature beyond his years.

It’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta was looking towards the star winger for advice on potential signings.

Ramsdale thinks Saka played role in Arsenal move

Writing in The Players’ Tribune, Ramsdale admitted he said to Saka when he heard about the rumours: “Morning, Bukayo. How you getting on? Erm. Would you happen to know if your football club is interested in me?”

‘Ridiculous. So yeah, that’s exactly what I did.

‘He told me that it was real, and that the manager had actually rang him to ask about my character and what I was like as a person.

‘I guess Bukayo must have told him that I was a decent lad, because I got a call from my agent a few days later that the transfer was happening.’

Saka and Ramsdale would have known each other through the England camp but neither were regulars in the squad at that time.

Ramsdale has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates and has even been in with a shout of becoming England’s number one.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, his place in the side could now be under threat going into next season.

David Raya is linked with a move to Arsenal and is unlikely to settle for being Ramsdale’s number two.

Ramsdale and Saka appeared to be two of Arsenal’s surefire starters under Arteta going into next season, but now only the winger’s place looks secured.

It could suddenly be a very uncomfortable wait for the 25-year-old to see if he faces increased competition for his role in the team.