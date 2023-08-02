Arsenal could now sign ‘incredible’ player for no more than £25m with personal terms agreed

Arsenal have received a big boost in their pursuit of David Raya, with a report suggesting that a deal could actually go through for no more than £25 million.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that the Bees will accept less than £40 million for the Spaniard after he entered the final year of his contract with the club.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It appears that David Raya is Arsenal’s priority for the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Football Transfers claims that the 27-year-old is being eyed as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, rather than a rival.

Arsenal may get Raya for no more than £25 million

That report added that Raya has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners. But the asking price looked set to be a stumbling block.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Brentford want £40 million for Raya. But the deal could be done for a lot less, with the former Blackburn Rovers man able to move for between €20 million and €30 million.

That could potentially mean that Raya could actually cost only £17.2 million. Obviously, it seems highly unlikely that that will happen given that the club have dug their heels in for most of the summer.

But clearly, there is the potential for Arsenal to seal an absolute bargain. Whether they need another goalkeeper is up for debate. However, you can hardly question what Edu and Mikel Arteta have done in the market in the last few years.

And Raya is an ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper who – like several Arsenal signings – would arrive with plenty of Premier League experience under his belt.

If Arteta believes Raya is going to be his number one next season, £25 million would prove to be an absolute steal.