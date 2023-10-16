25-year-old Arsenal player now set to start again for his country on Tuesday

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is now set to start for his country Brazil again on Tuesday after his goal against Venezuela.

That’s according to Globo who suggested there’s now no doubt that 25-year-old Gabriel will keep his place.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

The Arsenal centre-back has had to be patient for his chance with his national team but now seems as if he has the spot to lose.

Gabriel does have just three caps for Brazil despite how much progress he’s enjoyed with Arsenal over recent years.

And with the centre-back now in a strong position, the good news doesn’t stop there for Arsenal fans.

Gabriel Jesus is also set to start for Brazil on Tuesday with Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison set to be dropped.

The Spurs man hasn’t netted in six consecutive games for his national team and Jesus will now get his chance.

Jesus is set to play in front of an exciting trio of Rodrygo, Neymar and Vinicius Junior.

And whilst Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka aren’t exactly a bad trio, Jesus must be excited to play in such a side.

Gabriel could now be a stalwart for Brazil if he keeps his Arsenal spot

It may seem odd to suggest that there’s any chance that Gabriel’s spot could be at risk for Arsenal.

However, following a spell out of the team earlier this season, it has now been revealed that the decision wasn’t strictly tactical.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Journalist Charles Watts claimed that interest from Saudi Arabia towards the end of the transfer window was playing a part.

And whilst all is now settled for Gabriel to succeed for Brazil and Arsenal, it briefly seemed as if things could have been different.

Looking at the Arsenal defence, Jakub Kiwior did have a difficult night for Poland yesterday

His side endured a difficult night drawing 1-1 with Moldova, a game they’d expect to win.