25-year-old Arsenal player has been brilliant in training lately

Aaron Ramsdale has every right to be sulking around Arsenal at the moment.

The goalkeeper has been dropped as the Gunners’ number one in favour of David Raya recently, and, in all honesty, we’d be kicking up a fuss if we were in his shoes.

He’s barely put a foot wrong, but he’s suffered a public demotion at Arsenal, and to make matters even worse, David Raya isn’t even playing that well.

We’d be more than understanding if Ramsdale started to kick off a bit in training, but, apparently, that isn’t what is happening at London Colney.

Indeed, speaking on The Debrief, James Benge has shared what he’s heard about Ramsdale in Arsenal training as of late, and the journalist says he’s been told the 25-year-old has been exceptional on the training ground as always.

Ramsdale brilliant in training

Benge shared what he knows about the goalkeeper.

“From Ramsdale’s perspective. Everything I hear is that he’s been exceptional as ever on the training ground, that’s why he is a popular figure in the squad and in the fanbase. He’s responded to this challenge in the right way,” Benge said.

Professional

Well, fair play to Aaron Ramsdale for not letting his standards drop.

Many players would be ultimately disheartened and down tools if they had to go through what Ramsdale has, but the Arsenal goalkeeper is trying to win his spot back the only way he knows how – through hard work.

Of course, whether or not these efforts are in vein remains to be seen. After all, Mikel Arteta seems pretty set on using Raya as his number one going forwards, but maybe, just maybe, these good performances in training will change the manager’s mind.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on at Arsenal.