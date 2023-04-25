25-year-old Arsenal player says he's going to leave this summer











Ainsley Maitland-Niles has admitted that he will be leaving Arsenal once his contract has expired this summer.

The versatile midfielder spoke to The Athletic and opened up about his plans for next season.

Maitland-Niles has spent the season on loan at Southampton and will first face a battle to keep the club in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has spent the last few seasons out on loan after he had struggled to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

He’s enjoyed spells at West Brom, Roma and of course, Southampton.

Maitland-Niles showed plenty of promise when he broke into the first-team under Arteta a few years back, but he now looks set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Maitland-Niles admits he’s going to leave Arsenal

Speaking to The Athletic, Maitland-Niles admitted that it’s time for him to seek out a fresh start away from Arsenal.

“It’s been a great journey but it has come to an end,” he said. “It’s time for a fresh start and to find a new home.

“I’m looking forward to that, but at the same time my head’s not quite there yet and it’s all about what’s happening now with Southampton.”

The Englishman also admitted that if Southampton were to make him an offer, he would love to stay at St Mary’s beyond the end of the season.

“I had a conversation about coming here the first time around,” he added. “Southampton has always looked like a good club to me.

“They’ve always played good football — a similar style to Arsenal. It’s a great club to be at and progress and get some minutes under my belt.

“Of course, if they were to make an offer, I’ll be more than happy to stay.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Maitland-Niles has racked up a total of 18 appearances in the Premier League for the Saints this season.

He’s often fancied himself as a midfielder, but he only got opportunities to play at full-back during his time at Arsenal.

It’s a shame that he hasn’t been able to make the cut at Arsenal, but he will certainly have plenty of offers come the summer, especially on a free transfer.

