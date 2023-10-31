Napoli star Victor Osimhen finished above Harry Kane at the Ballon d’Or last night – after being linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

Arsenal look set to bolster their attacking options in January as Mikel Arteta bids to add some extra firepower to his attack.

Eddie Nketiah netted a hat-trick over the weekend but the 24-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net regularly, alongside Gabriel Jesus.

It’s led to suggestions that Arsenal could dip into the market for a new striker as they aim to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Ivan Toney has been heavily linked with a move to North London but Victor Osimhen has also been mentioned as a possible target.

Indeed, Football Transfers claimed just last month that the Gunners have spoken to Napoli about a move for Osimhen.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The Nigerian striker enjoyed an exceptional campaign last time out as his 26 league goals helped Napoli to the Serie A title.

And off the back of a brilliant year for the 24-year-old, he was ranked as the seventh-best player in the world last night, above former Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Arsenal target Osimhen finishes above Kane at Ballon d’Or awards

Osimhen picked up the seventh spot in the Ballon d’Or award at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.

The striker finished above some big names in world football, including the likes of former winners Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

And the Napoli star also finished above Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, who was ranked as the 19th-best player for 2023.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Osimhen deserved a top-10 finish at the Ballon d’Or awards last night after an impressive year in Italy.

The striker’s goalscoring efforts helped Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990.

Of course, Kane also enjoyed a prolific year at Spurs before making the switch to Bayern. But his long wait for silverware continues.

It will be intriguing to see if Arsenal firm up their interest in Osimhen over the coming months. He seems like the perfect fit for Arteta’s side due to his finishing ability coupled with his work-rate off the ball.