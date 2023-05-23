24-year-old player now definitely won't be at Leeds next season, even if they stay up











Weston McKennie is now certain to leave Leeds United this summer regardless of whether they stay up or get relegated this season.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who provides an update on what relegation would mean for the club.

Leeds United have a huge week ahead of them with their top-flight status in serious doubt.

Leicester City’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle yesterday saw Sam Allardyce’s side drop to 19th place.

It doesn’t change their task when they host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Only a win over Ryan Mason’s side could potentially keep them in the Premier League next season.

They also need to hope that Leicester don’t win, and Everton lose.

Leeds could also survive if Everton draw, but they would need to beat Spurs by three goals.

One player who will be playing his last game for Leeds on Sunday before departing this summer is Weston McKennie.

Signed on loan in January from Juventus, the 24-year-old has been a key player since his arrival.

He’s played 18 league games in that time but hasn’t been able to stop Leeds from sliding down the table.

McKennie set to leave Leeds this summer

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Weston McKennie is certain to leave, however the season finishes.

‘Neither he nor Leeds are minded to activate the option to make his half-season loan from Italian giants Juventus permanent.’

Leeds have the option to buy McKennie for £30m this summer, but they won’t be activating it.

It’s a large sum even if Leeds do manage to stay up that could be spent better elsewhere in the squad.

Considering the fee they spent on Georginio Rutter in January, they need to spread that money across other positions.

Relegation would be a disaster for Leeds and cost-cutting measures will need to be put in place.

It means McKennie has no choice but to leave the club although he’ll want to make sure his final appearance at Elland Road is a positive one.

Leeds have plenty of very exciting young players who could benefit from a season in the second tier.

However, the club will hope that’s through loan deals next season, rather than playing at Elland Road.

