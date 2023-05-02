'Not been successful': Pundit says 24-year-old Marsch signing has been a total failure at Leeds











Alexi Lalas has been giving his verdict on Weston McKennie’s loan spell at Leeds United.

Speaking on his State of the Union Podcast, the American pundit was reviewing how some of his fellow countrymen are faring in the Premier League, and sadly, he’s not had many kind words to say about McKennie.

According to Lalas, the 24-year-old has been a complete and utter failure at Leeds, claiming that his spell at Elland Road has to be considered a failure, regardless of whatever happens in Leeds’ final four games of the season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

McKennie a failure

Lalas gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“Whatever happens over the next four games the loan will be looked at as a failure. We’ll talk about this more later, but it has not been successful. The criticism McKennie has had has been fair and warranted. Yes, he’s not playing for Juventus or an elite team, but he’s expected to be more than he wants to be and more he can be given what Leeds is,” Lalas said.

No positive spin

Even if Leeds manage to stay up on the final day of the season via a goal from McKennie, there’s no real way to put a positive spin on this move.

The midfielder’s poor form from January onwards is a big reason as to why Leeds are even in this position, and there’s not much he can do to change his reputation.

If Leeds stay up, they’re on the hook to sign McKennie for £35m this summer, and that’s a deal the higher-ups at Elland Road must now be losing sleep over.

Fingers crossed McKennie can get his career back on track, but the sooner he closes this chapter at Leeds, the better.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

