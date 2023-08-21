Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is now fit enough to feature against Crystal Palace and is pushing to start tonight.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who has shared an update on Zinchenko’s fitness on his website.

The Gunners face a tricky test as they travel to Selhurst Park this evening and they will be hoping to improve on last weekend’s display against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal picked up a 2-1 win in their Premier League opener but were far from convincing on the day.

And Mikel Arteta was also hit with a significant injury blow as summer signing Jurrien Timber was forced off with a serious knee injury.

The Dutchman now faces an extended spell on the sidelines but Arteta has received a boost as Zinchenko is ready to return to action.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko fit to face Palace

Charles Watts reports that Zinchenko is fit enough to play against Crystal Palace this evening.

Indeed, it’s noted that the Ukrainian is even pushing to start on his return from a foot injury.

Zinchenko was ‘sensational’ for Arsenal last season and it will be a huge boost for Arteta to have him back in the side.

It comes at the perfect time for the Gunners too, especially after Timber’s injury setback.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The former Manchester City star excelled in an inverted full-back role last time out and his return should give Arteta come continuity in defence.

Of course, it was a massive blow to lose Timber after the Dutchman enjoyed such a promising start to life in North London.

But in Zinchenko, Arteta has a player who he knows can perform at the top level in his system, which should help to soften the blow of Timber’s injury.