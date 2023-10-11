Darren Bent says Arsenal have a 24-year-old who’s ‘only going to get better and better’

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been described as “absolutely brilliant” by Darren Bent.

The boyhood Gunners fan, speaking on talkSPORT, believes Rice is “only going to get better and better”.

Arsenal broke their transfer record this summer to sign the England midfielder from West Ham.

Rice, who joined for a total of £105million, is the most expensive British player in Premier League history.

The 24-year-old has very much met expectations at the Emirates Stadium so far, helping his side to second in the table.

‘He’s fitted into this Arsenal team seamlessly’

Bent and co-host Andy Goldstein spoke about Rice as they went over their top Premier League signings of the season so far.

Goldstein debated whether you can include the Arsenal newcomer in that list due to his hefty price tag.

Although Bent admitted this was a potential issue, he still acknowledged that Rice has been outstanding.

“Well, that’s the thing,” Bent told Goldstein.

“Because you think to yourself you’re paying £100million for a player, he should be decent really.

“So it’s hard to kind of say, well yeah, he’s been the best signing, because you paid £105million for him.

“But he has been brilliant for Arsenal, absolutely brilliant.

“You’ve seen the impact he’s had certainly on the season so far and he’s only going to get better and better.

“He’s fitted into this Arsenal team seamlessly so I think he’s been really impressive.”

Our view

Obviously in Rice’s case, he was proven at the highest level before joining Arsenal for big money.

Nevertheless, there have been plenty of players in the past who’ve moved for big money and have either been needed a while to impress or have outright flopped.

Rice is certainly not in that category. He has hit the ground running at Arsenal and there are no doubts whatsoever as to his talent, attitude and how he fits in the Gunners team.