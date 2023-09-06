24-year-old Arsenal player claims Thierry Henry has told him he’s ‘quality’

Eddie Nketiah has admitted that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thought he was quality when he was in the academy.

Nketiah spoke to the press after receiving his first senior England call-up.

The 24-year-old has had a brilliant start to the season with Arsenal, starting all but one of the club’s league games so far.

He’s already found the back of the net twice against Nottingham Forest and Fulham and is giving Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma up front.

Gabriel Jesus is now fit enough to be on the bench and receive a call-up to the Brazil national team.

However, the 24-year-old was still given the nod against Manchester United at the weekend.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

After starting his youth career alongside Declan Rice at Chelsea, he was picked up by Arsenal when he was released.

As he rose through the ranks at Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah ended up working with Thierry Henry at the beginning of his coaching career.

The young striker has now shared the advice Henry gave him growing up and what it was like to work with the World Cup winner.

As an Arsenal player, there can’t be many more exciting players to work within the academy.

He now wears his famous number 14 shirt and will be hoping to follow in his footsteps at the Emirates.

Nketiah shares Henry advice at Arsenal

Speaking about the Frenchman’s influence, Nketiah said: “Thierry’s [Henry] been magnificent for me. I was able to be coached by him obviously as a first-year scholar at 16, so it was amazing, one of my best and most enjoyable seasons being able to bounce ideas off him.

“He gave me a lot of confidence and still to this day whenever I see him he’s always there and always supporting me so I’m really grateful.”

Nketiah was then asked what advice Henry gave him growing up and Arsenal and added: “Probably just to believe in yourself. He came in and saw obviously the quality I had at 16 and 17 and said, ‘Look, you’ve got a lot of quality, you need to believe in yourself no matter what anybody says. The most important thing is your belief in yourself.’

“’That’s what’s going to drive you and push you and motivate you.’

“So that’s probably one of the best bits of advice I’ve received.”

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal fans would be delighted if Nketiah could reach anywhere close to the levels that Henry did at the club.

The young striker has been given plenty of praise after receiving his first senior call-up from Gareth Southgate.

There have been calls for him to lose his place in the Arsenal side, but an England debut would be the least he deserves after a bright start to the campaign.