Bukayo Saka says 24-year-old Arsenal player has what it takes to shine

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka says Gunners teammate Eddie Nketiah has what it takes to shine for club and country alike.

The England forward spoke to talkSPORT about his Arsenal colleague, who has linked up with the Three Lions this international break.

Nketiah has begun the season well for the Gunners, registering two goals in their opening four Premier League games.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has rewarded the Arsenal ace with a spot in his Three Lions squad for September’s international fixtures.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, September 9.

They then head to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday, September 12.

Saka, speaking to talkSPORT’s England correspondent Faye Carruthers, says Nketiah has what it takes to be an asset for the Three Lions.

“I think he has that hunger that you need in a striker,” Saka said.

“You know, to score and to win, he has that hard work and definitely he has a lot of traits like running in behind.

“He can dribble, he can finish off both feet. I think he has a lot of qualities, definitely that you can add to this team and help us.”

Our view

It’s great to see Nketiah shine for Arsenal and just as good to see him finally make the England squad.

There have been several occasions where the 24-year-old’s Gunners future seemed uncertain.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, Nketiah has persevered, worked hard, and is now reaping the rewards.

Let’s hope he makes his England debut this month and goes on to become a regular like Saka.