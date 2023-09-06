Gianluigi Buffon delivers Guglielmo Vicario verdict after strong Tottenham start

Tottenham Hotspur have begun a new era, with two of the club’s legends no longer in the team.

Spurs sold Harry Kane in the summer, while Hugo Lloris is no longer in Ange Postecoglou’s thoughts.

Guglielmo Vicario has taken over in goal at Tottenham and he has made a strong start to life at N17.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 26-year-old Spurs newcomer has kept two clean sheets in his opening four Premier League games.

His distribution has looked great, he’s a solid shot-stopper, and his attitude has been outstanding.

Vicario’s reward for his recent efforts is a call-up to the Italy national squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The reigning European champions will face North Macedonia and Ukraine over the coming week.

‘We will be in safe hands’

Ahead of the games, Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon commented on the Tottenham keeper earlier this week.

“I have to say that our options have grown,” he said, as per Football Italia.

“Now there are five or six keepers at a very high level plus Donnarumma who can no longer be considered as a young lad, despite his age. He’s up there with the best in the world.

“All the others are doing good things, starting from Vicario who has an important chance to develop in the Premier League.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

“Then Meret, Lecce’s Falcone and Di Gregorio in Monza. There are many keepers who are proving to be reliable.

“We will be in safe hands if Gigio has a cold.”

Our view

It’s good to hear Buffon name Vicario as the first Italian keeper right after Donnarumma. This shows how high the Spurs ace is in the iconic stopper’s thoughts.

Let’s hope that the coming years bring success for Vicario for both Tottenham and for the Azzurri.