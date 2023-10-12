23-year-old Newcastle midfielder was the fastest player in Europe last week, and it’s not Gordon

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali was the fastest player in the Champions League last week when Eddie Howe’s side beat PSG.

That’s according to TNT Sports who shared the stat on X.

Tonali recorded the fastest top speed of any player in all of the Champions League games last week.

And you would forgive Newcastle fans for not picking the Italian as their first guess when seeing the stat.

The likes of Anthony Gordon did look to be accelerating much faster down the wing at St. James’ Park.

However, it was Tonali’s industrious work in midfield that caught the attention of the speed gun.

The former AC Milan man is still settling under Howe at his new club, but has shown positive signs.

And Tonali has been chucked straight into the deep end at Newcastle, already starting in a historic return to the Champions League.

Newcastle fans may still suggest there is improvement to come from their £55m signing, but he hasn’t been poor by any means.

And given the injury to Joelinton, Tonali has been a timely addition.

Newcastle’s Tonali is no stranger to the Champions League

Of course, Newcastle’s huge tests in Europe will continue when club football returns.

Amid some similarly important Premier League dates, Newcastle will face back to back fixtures against Borussia Dortmund.

Howe’s win against PSG at home last week could prove so crucial to Newcastle progressing beyond the group stage.

Newcastle and Tonali now sit top of their Champions League group with four points from their opening two games.

And there’s a very realistic chance that the club on Tyneside can make further history.

Of course, one man who is crucial to those efforts is Alexander Isak.

And Rio Ferdinand has actually been comparing the Swede to Erling Haaland this week.

Ferdinand claimed that Isak was actually a more complete player than his Manchester City counterpart.