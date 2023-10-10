Rio Ferdinand says 24-year-old Newcastle player has something that Erling Haaland doesn’t

Rio Ferdinand has now claimed that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is a more complete player than Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Ferdinand was giving Isak the praise on the ‘Vibe with FIVE’ podcast on Youtube.

The pundit did point out that Isak wasn’t close to being a better striker than Haaland, but he did think he had more to his game.

Ferdinand was asked if he thought Isak was the best striker in the league other than Haaland.

He replied: “He’s doing well, potentially yeah he could be [the best aside from Erling Haaland in the league].

“He’s got more to his game than Haaland.

“I’m not saying he’s anywhere near, he’s a different player, Haaland is a finisher he’s brutal.”

Of course, this praise comes off the back of Isak scoring two goals for Newcastle against West Ham United on Sunday.

Isak has hit a consistent run of form in the absence of Callum Wilson and now looks like the leading man.

And at 24-years-old, both Ferdinand and the Newcastle fans must think there’s even higher levels to come.

Ferdinand says Newcastle’s Isak is only behind Haaland

Of course, Newcastle will need Isak to prove all of his ability when club football returns.

And there may be some concern over a knee injury Isak picked up in the performance against West Ham.

The Swedish striker has been forced to withdraw from his national squad after being assessed by their medical team.

And with Wilson still nursing an issue, there will be tense wait on Tyneside.

Newcastle have very limited options at striker beyond the duo, and may then be forced to look to the likes of Elliot Anderson or Joelinton.

Despite having a brilliant first XI, Eddie Howe’s squad does look thin considering all the competitions they are involved in.

And Ferdinand will be the first to point out what a miss Isak would be for Newcastle should his injury keep him out.