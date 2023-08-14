James Maddison revealed that he was very surprised to be made a Tottenham vice-captain by Ange Postecoglou last week.

The attacking midfielder, when speaking to football.london, said wasn’t expecting to receive the position at all.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Maddison said: “No, I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a lovely surprise.

“We had the meeting – you might have seen it – and I had no idea to be honest.

“Since I’ve come in, I’ve just tried to be myself and lead, and take responsibility on my shoulders, which is when I’m at my best.

“I’m 26 now, I’m quite an experienced player.”

James Maddison looked excellent during Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford yesterday and already looks crucial to Postecoglou’s plans.

Therefore it’s actually no surprise to see the manager give him such a show of faith.

Maddison will be a flag-ship player of the post-Harry Kane era, and he’s started the role with some aplomb.

Playing in an attacking midfield role, one he often fulfilled for Leicester City, Maddison registered his first assists for the club.

Maddison crossed the ball in for Romero’s header, the first league goal for Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

If Maddison perhaps lost his way or dipped out of form at the end of his Leicester career, he now looks refocused.

The Englishman would obviously prefer to still be playing alongside Kane but he seems to be adjusting well.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Maddison will be hoping to lift silverware with Spurs, something he did at Leicester with the 2021 FA Cup.

And Maddison will surely be buoyed by how exciting Tottenham looked in attack during Postecoglou’s league debut.

The side had a fluidity and rhythm that has been missing from their game for years.

The £40m Spurs paid for Maddison really does look to be the coup of the summer.

In an era when fees can be so inflated, it almost seems impossible that Tottenham secured a player of that calibre for that price.

And given they’ve also found themselves a vice-captain, the move should really prove to be a huge success.