£22m player Tottenham want to sign now likely to be sold this summer

Tottenham have been handed a nice little boost in their pursuit of a Edouard Mendy, thanks to news coming out of Chelsea this weekend.

Spurs are believed to be keen on signing Mendy as their next goalkeeper in the summer. The Sun has claimed Tottenham would like to bring Mendy in as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

And according to 90Min, Tottenham’s chances of landing the big goalkeeper have significantly improved.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea more likely to sell Mendy

90Min reports that Chelsea are open to offers for both of their goalkeepers this summer. Both Mendy and Kepa have struggled to really tie down the number one jersey, albeit it is Kepa who has got the nod more recently.

However, it’s claimed that the size of Kepa’s wages could end up scuppering any interest. With that in mind, the sale of Mendy, who is said to be on a lot less money, could be more realistic for Chelsea.

That, of course, leaves the door wide open for Tottenham if they wish to follow up on their interest.

Chelsea paid £22m to sign Mendy back in 2018 and he has been a key player for them. He played a big part in their Champions League win and for a long time, kept Kepa well out of things.

Ideal Spurs signing on the cards

Tottenham definitely need a new goalkeeper this summer and Edouard Mendy has a lot going for him that Tottenham will like.

He has the experience of winning big trophies for a start. While his knowledge of the English game means he can simply come straight in with no settling in period required.

Mendy hasn’t really done too much wrong at Chelsea. They are just a club in transition and will be selling players this summer to balance things out. Tottenham, then, could well have the ideal man right at their fingertips here.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images