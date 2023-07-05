Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven’s agent has admitted that a switch to Tottenham Hotspur would be a ‘good move’ for the youngster.

Van de Ven’s agent, Jose Forte Rodriguez, has been speaking to WAZ about Tottenham’s interest in the Dutchman.

Ange Postecoglou looks set to bolster his defence over the coming weeks after the club has already moved to snap up James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Van de Ven in recent weeks, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsona and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Indeed, De Telegraaf reports that Van de Ven has already agreed to a move to North London.

But Van de Ven’s agent has claimed there is currently no agreement in place for the player to move to Spurs.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Van de Ven’s agent on Tottenham interest

Speaking to German outlet WAZ, Rodriguez addressed rumours that Van de Ven is closing in on a switch to Spurs.

“We have to talk to VfL first,” he said. “I think Tottenham would be a good move for Micky. But there is still no agreement.”

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spurs are seemingly weighing up whether to move for Van de Ven or Tapsoba as they bid to shore up their defence.

Van de Ven nailed down his place in Wolfsburg’s side last season and impressed at centre-back.

The Dutchman possess exceptional pace and qualities on the ball, which makes him a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

But it seems that Tottenham are yet to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg over a deal to sign the youngster.