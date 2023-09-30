‘They know’: Pundit says Tottenham will use £35m player’s pace against Liverpool

Tottenham face Liverpool on Saturday evening in what is sure to be a close encounter between two of the best teams in England this season.

Spurs will approach this game in the same way they’ve approached every other game this season, they will play an open, attacking style and try to outscore their opposition.

Of course, there are some drawbacks to playing in this way. Tottenham can often find themselves open at the back, and against a team like Liverpool, that is a dangerous way to play.

However, according to Craig Burley, speaking on ESPN, Micky Van de Ven will have a key role to play against the Reds, as the pundit says the Dutchman’s pace will be vital in terms of allowing Tottenham to play the way they want to.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Van de Ven’s pace will be key

Burley shared his verdict on this game and how the £35m defender will be key.

“They will try to play, they will push their full-backs on, and they will leave their two centre-halves at the back because they know Van de Ven is quick,” Burley said.

“The way Tottenham play, they will always leave themselves open. I agree, Van de Ven has come in and I’m not going to suggest he’s the greatest defender in the world, but one of his big attributes is pace.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Is it enough?

Van de Ven’s pace will be huge in this game as Tottenham try to deal with Liverpool in transition, but will it be enough?

Let’s face it, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah are three of the very fastest players in the Premier League, and if they can stretch a backline, even having Usain Bolt at the back wouldn’t be enough to stop them.

Spurs will play in this very open way, and they will be vulnerable, but it’s down to Van de Ven to minimise the threat posed by Liverpool’s speed demons on Saturday evening.