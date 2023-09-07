22-year-old Tottenham player now left out of his national team’s starting line-up tonight

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has been left out of Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad to face Greece tonight.

Van de Ven had been named in Koeman’s initial 25-man-squad which did need to be cut to 23 players for match-day.

That’s information shared by ESPN.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Van de Ven was joined by Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen as the unfortunate duo who won’t play any part tonight.

Of course Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven is yet to make his Netherlands debut.

And he does have stiff competition to do so.

Other centre-backs in Koeman’s squad include: Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt.

Quite the list of players for 22-year-old van de Ven to get past.

However, the Spurs player may still hope to play some part in Sunday’s squad against the Republic of Ireland.

Van de Ven has already formed an admirable partnership with Cristian Romero at Tottenham.

And everyone connected with Spurs will surely be chuffed that has already resulted in a Netherlands call.

Moreover, even if van de Ven’s international debut doesn’t come in this international break, it surely can’t be far away.

Although the Netherlands have an abundance of centre-backs, the same can’t be said about Spurs right now.

Davinson Sanchez recently left the club for Galatasaray and the side now only have four senior options.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Romero and van de Ven are only joined by Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips in reserve.

18-year-old Phillips is said to be really impressing Ange Postecoglou, and he does consider him ready to play.

However, Eric Dier doesn’t seem to be as in favour.

The club reportedly made it clear that he could leave the club this summer but Dier was keen to stay.

With one year left on his deal Dier preferred to fight for his spot and assess his options at a later time.