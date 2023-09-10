22-year-old Tottenham player now included in his national team’s squad for the first time tonight

Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has been included in a Dutch match day squad for the first time and could the Republic of Ireland tonight.

That’s according to ESPN who confirm that van de Ven has replaced the injured Lutsharel Geertruida.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Feyenoord’s Geertruida was injured during a training session in Dublin on Saturday according to the report.

Therefore, Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven has a chance of making his full international debut for his country this evening.

Although not expected to start, the 22-year-old may be afforded an opportunity from the bench.

Ronald Koeman oversaw a convincing win against Greece on Thursday and will now look to round off a successful break.

Van de Ven was left out of the match day squad in that game alongside Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen, who remains outside of the squad today.

It will of course be a big honour for Tottenham’s van de Ven to be included in his first Dutch squad tonight, a decision no doubt helped by his recent move.

The centre-back has already impressed under Ange Postecoglou and does deserve this recognition.

Tottenham’s van de Ven included in a Dutch squad for the first time

Of course, if van de Ven needs any inspiration for his fledgling international career he can simply look across to Cristian Romero.

His Tottenham teammate has continued his excellent form for Argentina and massively impressed against Ecuador.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Romero has had praise from several international teammates who think he’s one of the best in his position in the world.

And whilst Tottenham’s van de Ven might be some way off that for now, he will hope he can soon perform similarly well for his country.

It’s a tough task to get a game at centre-back alongside the likes of Nathan Ake and Virgil Van Dijk for the Netherlands, but the Spurs man does have the quality.

And even if a debut doesn’t come tonight, it surely can’t be too far around the corner.