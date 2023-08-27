22-year-old is now ‘one to watch’ for Tottenham before next week’s deadline

Journalist Ben Jacobs has labelled Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as ‘one to watch’ for Tottenham Hotspur before next week’s transfer deadline.

Spurs are facing a busy week ahead as they bid to trim a bloated squad and bolster Ange Postecoglou’s attacking options.

Of course, Tottenham are yet to bring in a new forward after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Brennan Johnson seems to be Spurs’ preferred target ahead of Friday’s deadline, with The Independent claiming Postecoglou is ‘hugely keen’ on the winger.

And it seems that Spurs could make their move for the Welshman over the next few days.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Johnson ‘one to watch’ for Tottenham

Jacobs took to X and provided a brief update on Tottenham’s interest in Johnson.

The journalist claims a move to North London from Nottingham is ‘one to watch’ in the next few days.

Johnson impressed for Forest during his debut season in the Premier League last time out as he netted eight times and provided three assists.

The 22-year-old seems like a good fit for Postecoglou’s system due to his pace and work-rate off the ball.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Of course, it’s unlikely that Johnson would be required to play through the middle for Spurs due to Richarlison and Son Heung-min.

But the Welsh forward has proven to be a versatile option for Forest and can operate across the frontline.

Johnson will certainly have to work on his end product should he complete a switch to Spurs before next week’s deadline. But the youngster has shown plenty of promise during his time at the City Ground and this would be an exciting coup for Tottenham.