22-year-old Arsenal sold this summer is now struggling for his national team

Folarin Balogun is still taking some time to find his feet for the United States after leaving Arsenal for a return to France this summer.

That’s off the back of Balogun enduring a difficult night for the US against Germany yesterday.

The striker faced his old Arsenal teammate Kai Havertz in the game, who also struggled to get going in his appearance off of the bench.

Balogun led the line for Gregg Berhalter’s team ahead of an exciting trio of Christian Pulisic, Giovani Reyna and Timothy Weah.

However, the 22-year-old was subbed in the 62nd minute and US media still think he needs time to adapt to this side.

Goal summarised Balogun’s performance: “Credited with the assist on Pulisic’s goal but, let’s be honest, he had little to do with that.

“Overall, though, just wasn’t involved enough as it remains clear that everyone involved is still adjusting to him in the team.”

Balogun was also awarded a 5/10 for his performance by MLS Soccer on a forgettable night.

Balogun is yet to get going for the United States since leaving Arsenal

Whilst United States fans will know the former Arsenal man needs some time to adjust, the general consensus is that he’s struggled in his international career thus far.

Of course, that may seem harsh given Balogun does already have two goals in his opening five caps.

However, reviews of his overall performance have suggested that there’s still room to improve.

Although Balogun is a lethal finisher, perhaps Mikel Arteta was unconvinced about his overall game when leaving Arsenal.

There’s been plenty of thought that The Gunners may one day regret selling Balogun, he’s had some great moments in Monaco.

However, it may simply be the case that Arteta didn’t think he could give United States’ Balogun the minutes he needed to improve his game at Arsenal.

And although Balogun had a tough night against Germany, there’s still plenty to be excited about moving forward.