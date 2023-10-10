Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli was left gutted when Manchester United decided not to sign the winger following multiple trials in the past.

That’s according to Martinelli’s former coach Luiz Antonio Moraes who has been interviewed by The Athletic.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Moraes detailed how disappointed the Arsenal winger was when he didn’t get good news.



Moreover, his former Ituano coach also revealed that Martinelli suffered the same fate at Barcelona, where he spent a fortnight on trial.

However, Moraes was quick to praise Martinelli’s mentality to simply not give up.

Moraes said: “He was sad when the United move didn’t work out, but it didn’t last long.

“But he just kept working. Maybe even more than before.

“Ga is a great example for all young players. Things never went to his head.”

Of course, Arsenal fans will now be extremely grateful that United didn’t choose to sign Martinelli.

The Brazilian was vital to their side finally overcoming Manchester City in the league on Sunday – a momentous day for the club.

And alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martinelli is now a jewel of the Emirates.

Neither United or Barcelona wanted to take a chance on Arsenal’s Martinelli

Perhaps some Arsenal fans hadn’t realised just how much they now rely on Martinelli prior to his injury.

The 22-year-old was missed sorely in his brief period out and his energy and enthusiasm was missed just as much as his creativity.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Martinelli has also nailed the tactical brief of supporting Oleksandr Zinchenko fleets into midfield behind him on the left.

And it was no surprise to see the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice praising Martinelli for his impact on Sunday.

Of course, the challenge for the Brazilian and his teammates will now be to win trophies over the next few seasons.

Arsenal have already overcome the likes of United and City in this campaign, and Martinelli will now surely feel he found the right place to showcase his football in the end.