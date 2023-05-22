22-year-old Arsenal player admits he could leave this summer











Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules has admitted that he could leave the club this summer following a season out on loan.

John-Jules has spent the campaign at Ipswich Town in League One, where he’s made 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s season was brought to an abrupt end back in October as he picked up a hamstring injury.

It’s left John-Jules sidelined for most of the campaign after bagging three goals and providing one assist beforehand.

The English striker has yet to make his debut for Arsenal and he’s admitted that he could leave the club over the summer.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, John-Jules opened up about his future at Arsenal.

“Right now, right this second I’m trying to get back fit and ready for pre-season,” he said. “I will be at Arsenal for pre-season.

“There will be talks about what I need to do for that season, whether that be stay, go on loan, leave on a permanent.

“That’s talks which will need to be had at some point in the summer but at this point I’m just focusing on getting back fit.

“All ears. I just want to hear every side and pick the best option for me.”

It seems unlikely that John-Jules will get an opportunity in the Arsenal first-team anytime soon.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options up-front, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard all capable of leading the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal will also face a decision over Folarin Balogun’s future in the summer after the youngster has impressed in Ligue 1 this season.

Arteta is reportedly a huge admirer of John-Jules, but the youngster has been unfortunate with injuries, which have ultimately halted his progress.

It may be for the best for John-Jules to seek out a new challenge over the summer, or at least head back out on loan to gain some more first-team experience.

