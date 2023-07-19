Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun was punished in training yesterday after losing two drills on the bounce.

In a video shared by Arsenal, the players were seen testing their reactions and ball skills.

Mikel Arteta has his squad hard at work in the United States right now as they prepare for their first friendly on the other side of the Atlantic.

They face Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars tomorrow with all eyes on the team Arteta will select.

The Spanish coach will know how important the next few weeks are to get his squad prepared for the upcoming season.

However, keeping his sessions entertaining also appears to be a key feature of his training drills.

Folarin Balogun won’t be too pleased though after the Arsenal forward was punished for twice losing to his teammates in one game.

The 22-year-old has plenty to think about over the next few weeks with his future at the club in doubt.

Regardless, he appears to be enjoying spending time with his Arsenal teammates.

Balogun gets punished in Arsenal training

In the video shared by Arsenal, Folarin Balogun, Bukayo Saka, Auston Trusty and Jurrien Timber are playing a keepy-uppies game when a colour will be called out and players have to grab the corresponding cone.

In the first game, Balogun and Saka miss out, with the pair having to do press-ups as a punishment.

The second time around, Saka and Trusty are quickest to grab a cone and so Arsenal’s new boy Timber and Balogun miss out, and the American is punished again.

On the final attempt, Saka is once again the fastest to react, while Balogun and Timber fight over the final cone, with the American eventually holding on.

That competitive spirit is essential to have in training to keep the intensity high.

The concentration needed to keep the ball in the air while being aware of which cone to grab would be surprisingly tricky.

Balogun won’t have enjoyed being punished in front of his Arsenal teammates for losing out, especially to fellow academy graduate Saka.

There were smiles all around though and maintaining that energy throughout the season will be Arteta’s goal.