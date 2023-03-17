22-year-old Arsenal loanee is out for the season after injury setback











Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules has been ruled out for the rest of this season after suffering a setback on his injury while on loan at Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old attacker joined the Gunners’ academy when he was just eight years old. He was always viewed as a fine talent and was prolific for the youth sides at the club.

However, injuries have been really cruel to him in recent years.

John-Jules has had a torrid time with injuries since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The talented forward, who has been branded as a player who ‘can do everything‘, joined Doncaster Rovers on loan that campaign, but quickly picked up a thigh injury. He missed 11 games as a result.

He made his return in November, but just two months later, he tore a muscle that sidelined him for 86 days, thus missing 21 games.

John-Jules joined Ipswich at the start of this season and it looked like all his fitness woes were behind him. However, he picked up a hamstring injury in November and hasn’t played since.

Now, his manager Kieran McKenna has revealed he has suffered a setback and will not play again this season.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Tyreece has had an injury in his rehabilitation to his quadracept that he had an injury on last year. He’s waiting on a specialist opinion, but his season will be also finished.

“Hopefully he can get that rectified and remedied to come back strong because he’s such a fantastic talent and person. We’re all very disappointed for him and wish him to come back strong.”

TBR View:

It really is a shame that injuries have prevented John-Jules from fulfilling his potential.

The 22-year-old is a player Mikel Arteta really likes. Charles Watts revealed that the Arsenal boss was a big fan of his when he first arrived, but injuries have cost him opportunities.

John-Jules will be back at Arsenal if his season is indeed over. It will be interesting to see what will happen once he recovers from his injury.

McKenna has expressed interest in re-signing him in the summer, which is a positive for the youngster.

